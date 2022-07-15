Warriors owner shares his 1 goal for franchise

The current Golden State Warriors team is already one of the best in sports history, but owner Joe Lacob is not going to be satisfied if they fail to maintain that level of excellence once their core has moved on.

During an appearance on the “Point Forward” podcast this week, Lacob spoke about how important winning is to him. He said he is “maniacal” about it and is hoping to emulate the type of success that the late Jerry Buss had with the Los Angles Lakers for decades.

“The truth of the matter is I’m about only one thing the rest of my life, and that’s winning championships,” Lacob said. “I am maniacal. It’s all I care about. That’s it. We’ve done really well. We’ve won four in eight years, which is incredible. We’ve made six NBA Finals in eight years.

“There was somebody else that did this as an owner, Jerry Buss. I look up to him — 33 years of ownership, 16 Finals. That 50 percent rate … I don’t know if we can continue that, but we’re sure as hell gonna try. That’s my goal.”

You can hear Lacob’s comments below:

The Warriors have paid record amounts in luxury tax and have not shown any sign of slowing down. Even after they proved once again that they can win a championship without Kevin Durant, they still have not closed the door on bringing back the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Though, there is one reason Lacob may not be in favor of that move.

Stephen Curry is Golden State’s most important player. While he is still playing at an elite level, he will turn 35 next season. If the Warriors are going to continue to contend for championships after he’s gone, they will need to find another young superstar at some point.