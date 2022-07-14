Kevin Durant facing 1 hurdle in potential return to Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. But there might be a hurdle in his possible return to the Dubs.

Ric Bucher wrote a column for FOX Sports that was published on Tuesday regarding the KD trade situation. Bucher says that Steph Curry has been actively recruiting Durant to return to Golden State. However, Bucher says it’s team owner Joe Lacob who would need to be swayed to add Durant.

“Other league sources indicated that Warriors owner Joe Lacob would have to be convinced to bring Durant back because their split was less than amicable,” Bucher wrote.

Lacob said in 2020 he considered himself to be close to Durant. But the Warriors owner did not understand why KD wanted to leave.

Whether or not the Warriors want Durant to return, KD actually choosing to go back to Golden State seems extremely unrealistic. Durant already had his time with the Warriors. He went there to win a few championship rings, thinking that would help his legacy. Not only did the rings not enhance his legacy the way he thought it would, but the Warriors winning without him in 2022 only made him look bad.

There’s a reason why Durant’s top choices for a trade are Phoenix or Miami: he wants to beat the Warriors, not rejoin them.