Warriors owner trolled Celtics so hard after winning championship

Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber added insult to injury for the Boston Celtics after winning the NBA title.

Guber was interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Thursday’s Game 6 of the Finals to win their fourth championship in the last seven years. During his remarks, Guber trolled Boston by saying how sweet it was to win on the parquet floor of “The Garden,” which he emphasized in a heavy faux-Boston accent. Take a listen.

Game 6 took place in Boston, which means that the Celtics faithful had to watch the Warriors celebrate a title on their home floor. That was definitely not lost on Guber.

Guber became a Warriors part-owner along with Joe Lacob in 2010. He is also a part-owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, so Guber probably does not care for East Coast sports.

In addition, it appears Guber had gotten a … head start on the celebration by the time he was interviewed. That may be a good thing given how much Guber spent on the Warriors’ recent championship parades.