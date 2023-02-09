Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves

The Golden State Warriors are getting better and saving a whole lot of money to do so as well.

The Warriors were busy at Thursday’s deadline, making multiple interesting moves. They traded former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. The Warriors then re-routed Knox and the picks to the Portland Trail Blazers to reunite with guard Gary Payton II.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN notes that the moves save the Warriors a boatload on their tax bill. They will now save $7 million in luxury tax this year and a whopping $30 million next year.

Though he still has upside at 21 years old, Wiseman never really fit Golden State’s timeline. To move off him and also get back a player in Payton who was a major part of their defensive identity during their championship run last season represents a huge win for the Warriors.

Of course, the Warriors still have an absolutely colossal tax bill regardless. But Thursday’s moves give them a bit more breathing room and improves their fortunes in the short-term at the same time.