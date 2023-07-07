Warriors expected to sign former Chris Paul teammate

The Golden State Warriors are filling out a bingo card of former Phoenix Suns players.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on his Substack page Friday that the Warriors are “likely” to sign veteran forward Dario Saric in free agency. Stein notes though that a hold-up with Saric is that he has only generated interest for a league-minimum contract and is holding out for more.

The 29-year-old Saric was a lottery pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. He is also known for his stint with the Suns from 2019-23 where he was teammates with newest Warrior Chris Paul (including during Phoenix’s 2021 NBA Finals run).

Saric is a versatile 6-foot-10 playmaker who shot 39.1 percent from three last season. But he has lost some of his physical ability thanks to a 2021 ACL tear. Still, Saric is a skilled complementary player who could be a cheap way of replacing this bench player who just left the Warriors.