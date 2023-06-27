Key Warriors player decides to enter free agency

Draymond Green is not the only player that the Golden State Warriors will have to worry about re-signing this offseason.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Tuesday that Warriors swingman Donte DiVincenzo has decided to decline his $4.7 million player option for next season. As a result, DiVincenzo will be entering unrestricted free agency.

The 26-year-old DiVincenzo, an NBA champion with Milwaukee in 2021, was a tremendously important role player for Golden State this past season. Often seen barging in for offensive boards or breaking down defenses with well-timed drives and cuts, DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He also shot a career-high 39.7 percent from deep and played excellent defense, helping the Warriors navigate through Andrew Wiggins’ extended absence for personal reasons.

It is a smart business move for DiVincenzo since he can command far more than $4.7 million on the open market right now. But it is not good news for the Warriors, who are deep in the luxury tax and will be at a disadvantage when it comes to re-signing DiVincenzo. On the bright side, Golden State now has a different guy who can pick up the slack if DiVincenzo leaves.