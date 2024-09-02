Warriors signing notable free agent sharpshooter

The Golden State Warriors may be trying to recreate Klay Thompson in the aggregate.

Arturs Kalnitis, the agent who represents Davis Bertans, revealed in a post to Instagram on Monday that Bertans is joining the Golden State Warriors. Kalnitis didn’t reveal the terms of Bertans’ contract, but this is around the time of year that NBA teams give out Exhibit 10 contracts to players for a shot at making their roster in training camp.

The 31-year-old Bertans averaged 8.8 points per game last season for the Charlotte Hornets. He is best known for his ability as a three-point shooter, topping 42 percent from deep in multiple years over the course of his NBA career. Bertans also has nice size at 6-foot-10 and can create his own shot some off the dribble.

As for the Warriors, they have kept busy in free agency ever since losing Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. Their new additions are now headlined by Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton, and another top sharpshooter along with Bertans.