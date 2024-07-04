 Skip to main content
Buddy Hield reaches agreement with Western Conference team

July 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Buddy Hield smiling

Apr 7, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half against Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Hield is headed west as part of a sign-and-trade move.

Hield is signing a two-year, $21 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal has a partially-guaranteed third year, as well as a player option for a fourth.

The Philadelphia 76ers are receiving a future second-round pick as part of the sign-and-trade package.

Hield will effectively function as a less glamorous Klay Thompson replacement in Golden State. He split time between Indiana and Philadelphia last season and averaged 12.1 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from three-point range.

The 76ers were never likely to keep Hield, and those chances completely evaporated once they landed Paul George. Golden State should be a decent landing spot for the former lottery pick.

Buddy HieldGolden State Warriors
