Warriors could sign former Lakers playoff rival?

The Golden State Warriors may be ready to forgive and forget about 2023.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Warriors are working out free agent wing Troy Brown Jr. this week. Brown is coming in as one of multiple veteran players that Golden State will be working out, Andrews adds.

Brown, who has nice size at 6-foot-7 and can play both shooting guard and small forward, split time last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. Prior to that, he notably played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 campaign, drawing 45 regular season starts and seeing a handful of rotation minutes when the Lakers took down the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs that year.

Admittedly, Brown’s numbers do not pop off the page — he averaged just 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game overall last year. But he is a 35.1 percent career three-point shooter with defensive upside at still only 25 years old. At the moment, the Warriors have two partial non-guaranteed contract spots left to work with, meaning that they could hypothetically sign both Brown and this other interesting name they were recently linked to.