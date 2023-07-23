 Skip to main content
Intimate Steph Curry, Kevin Durant moment from 2021 goes viral

July 22, 2023
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry embrace

Many fans pile on Kevin Durant for his time with the Golden State Warriors. Love or hate the move, it did yield three years of a historically-dominant pairing between him and Steph Curry.

The tandem terrorized the NBA on a stacked Golden State side that made the NBA Finals in all three years of their run together. But Durant reportedly never felt completely comfortable with the Warriors. That, in part, eventually led to his exit.

But even two years after leaving the Bay Area, the bond between Durant and Curry seemed to have remained strong. At least that’s what appeared to be the case in a 2021 clip that’s recently gone viral.

Curry’s new Apple TV+ documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated” featured scenes during the 2-time MVP’s celebration after breaking the NBA’s all-time three-point record against the New York Knicks in December. One scened showed Durant crashing the party.

“Get the f–k out of here, bro,” Curry joked as he greeted Durant.

“I had to come over here and say what’s up. I love you, dog,” Durant said.

“I love you too, dog,” Curry said back.

Curry also hilariously brought up their encounter from when they were kids playing each other on the AAU circuit. Durant originally thought a prepubescent Curry was “a little white kid.”

“Remember when you thought I was a little white kid?” Curry quipped.

“I think about that s–t all the time,” Durant said while laughing. “Well, who knew this s–t ten years ago. Now you that guy. It’s crazy.”

While the KD-Steph union didn’t last very long, it formed a connection between two of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. Durant continues to draw flak for the decision to join the Warriors, but two rings and a lifetime bond with Curry might just be worth it.

