Kevin Durant responds to 5-minute roast video going viral

Who knew a simple 5-word tweet from Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant would lead to such chaos?

That’s exactly what happened after KD sent out an unsuspecting tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

“Offense wins u [sic] championships brother,” said Durant in response to a fan’s claim that defense wins championships.

Offense wins u championships brother https://t.co/FFM75G0n3P — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 12, 2023

KD’s quote spread online and eventually drew the attention of comedian Ryan Davis.

Davis disagreed with the sentiment, claiming via Instagram that Durant “doesn’t know what wins championships.” That sparked KD to call Davis a “trash a– comedian” in response.

Instead of typing up a reply, Davis took it to the next level and posted a video roast of KD that was over five minutes long. In it, Davis reopened old wounds about Durant joining an already-dominant Golden State Warriors team, and made several insults about the NBA star’s bald spot.

Y’all wanna see a dead body?! Ryan Davis COOKED Kevin Durant with straight facts! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nED0beLb89 — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) July 13, 2023

Davis actually made several basketball arguments. He noted the Warriors’ top-3 defense when KD joined them in 2016; Durant’s lack of All-Defensive team nods versus other champions; Durant’s elite offensive duo with Russell Westbrook that never won a ring; and he brought up how offensive wizard Steve Nash never won a ring.

Davis’ video has garnered well over three million views at the time of writing.

Durant, as he is wont to do, was very active in the reply section for the video. He argued with fans who believed that Davis’ analysis was spot on against the former MVP.

Where are the facts? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023

When did I say anything about defense? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023

Clearly but u know when I speak ppl wanna break it down into their own interpretations, they did the same thing with the Bible haaaa — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023

Anyone hoping Durant uploads a video in response shouldn’t hold their breath. KD confirmed it wasn’t happening after a fan urged him to film one as opposed to just replying to comments.

I’m not a content creator or a IG comedian so he wins. Congrats — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023

Durant’s social media activity has been well-documented. He often speaks his mind and replies to fans while admittedly owning burner accounts to switch things up at times.

While it’s always fun when NBA stars interact with fans online, this might be one instance when Durant would have been better off leaving things alone.