Warriors teammate pushes Andrew Wiggins to get vaccinated

At least one of Andrew Wiggins’ teammates is pushing him to get vaccinated as Wiggins faced the possibility of missing games if he doesn’t.

The Golden State Warriors held their media day Monday, and Wiggins didn’t say much about his “personal” decision not to get vaccinated. However, he did hear from teammate Nemanja Bjelica, who let Wiggins know he should get the shot.

Bjelica to Wiggins in the hallway: “Get the shot." Wiggins: Tough crowd in there, man. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 27, 2021

Wiggins and Bjelica were teammates for three seasons in Minnesota, so they know each other. We’re assuming this was a friendly suggestion, especially given it was made in public.

That said, Bjelica and his teammates do have good reason to want Wiggins vaccinated. He could miss a whole lot of games if he chooses to maintain his current stance, and that would be a problem for both Wiggins and the Warriors.