New rule could force Andrew Wiggins to get vaccine

The city of San Francisco has issued its firmest guidance yet suggesting Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins must get vaccinated or face significant consequences.

In a statement issued Friday via Eric Ting of the SFGate, the San Francisco Department of Public Health clarified that anyone 12 and over entering a large indoor event must be vaccinated, and medical or religious exemptions would not override the requirement. The health department added the rule does apply to “performers and players employed by the host at large.”

“At large and mega indoor events, all patrons 12 and older must be vaccinated at this time,” the statement said. “Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement even if they have a medical or religious exemption. This same rule applies to performers and players employed by the host at large and mega indoor events who are covered by the vaccination requirements of the Health Order.”

In other words, Wiggins, who has not been vaccinated, would not be permitted to enter Chase Center as things stand. That would obviously mean he cannot play in Golden State’s home games.

This had been a significant concern for the Warriors and drives home the issue clearly. There had been some hope that Wiggins would be granted a religious exemption by the NBA, but this makes clear that the city order would override that anyway.

The Warriors play nine of their first 12 regular season games at home, including an eight-game homestand starting Oct. 28. That means Wiggins has a small window of time to get vaccinated if he wants to play in any of them and avoid losing a significant sum of money.