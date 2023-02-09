Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons

James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over.

The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal.

What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors are receiving five second-round picks in return.

Wiseman has been plagued by injuries during his career. He suffered a knee injury late in his rookie season that led to him not seeing any playing time with the Warriors in his second season. The big man has played in just 21 games this season while dealing with a sprained ankle.

This season, Wiseman has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game. He will now head to the Pistons, where he can start fresh and perhaps see more playing time.

The Hawks are getting Bey, who has been consistent with his availability. He has averaged 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 51 contests for Detroit this season. He was the No. 19 overall pick in 2020.