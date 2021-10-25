Look: Warriors, Klay Thompson poke fun at anniversary team snub

The NBA clearly struck a nerve by leaving Klay Thompson off their 75th anniversary team, and now the Golden State Warriors know exactly how to clown the situation.

Thompson expressed his disgust this week at being snubbed from the NBA’s recent list of the 75 greatest players in league history. Over the weekend, the Warriors had some fun with the situation by presenting Thompson with a custom-made No. 77 jersey at their team facility. Warriors star Draymond Green posted videos to his Instagram Story of the funny scene with Thompson wearing the jersey and excitedly saying, “77th-best player of all-time, baby!”

"77th best player of all time, baby!" Klay rocked the No. 77 jersey Draymond and Steph had made to troll him 🤣 [via @Money23Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/dkUBkZXdgV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 23, 2021

Though it is the NBA’s 75th anniversary, they actually named 76 players to their list due to a tie in voting. That would make Thompson, who was not included on the list, No. 77 at best. Thompson’s backcourt partner, Stephen Curry, did make the list, so Curry can probably keep his usual No. 30 jersey.

The fun-loving Thompson is usually the one doing the trolling. But this time around, the Warriors got a chance to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports