Report: Warriors unwilling to part with 1 key trade candidate

The Golden State Warriors have quickly re-established themselves as NBA title contenders. The idea that a big trade could bolster that case even further is a popular one, but it may be unlikely to happen due to what Golden State would have to part with.

Second-year center James Wiseman, who has yet to play this season after undergoing meniscus surgery, is often cited as a piece the Warriors could part with to gain an immediate upgrade. That will not be happening, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. The Warriors have absolutely no interest in trading Wiseman, according to Kawakami, as they view him as a potential star. The Warriors also believe Wiseman will have learned a lot from watching the team during his injury recovery, and that adding another star would simply be too expensive for the team financially.

The Warriors made Wiseman the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and high expectations followed. The center is still just 20 and looked very raw in his rookie season. He could still play a part down the stretch, and with Klay Thompson due back in the coming weeks, the Warriors might not even need extra reinforcements.

Some speculated that the Warriors could get involved if one team in particular follows through on a fire sale. If Golden State does, it sounds like they will be doing it without offering Wiseman.