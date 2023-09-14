Warriors reportedly working out ex-Lakers starter

The Golden State Warriors may be trying for some retribution of sorts after last season’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype is reporting this week that the Warriors have brought in former Lakers swingman Stanley Johnson for a workout. Golden State is hosting a number of NBA veterans at this stage of the offseason as they look to fill some open roster spots. Scotto adds that Will Barton, Jaylen Nowell, and Derrick Favors are among other free agents whom the Warriors are working out.

The former top-ten pick Johnson might just be the best fit of those names. He is still only 27 years old, contributes on both ends of the floor, and fills a role that the Warriors heavily utilize (lengthy combo forward). Johnson had a productive season with the Lakers in 2021-22, starting 27 games for them and posting 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in a modest 22.8 minutes per game.

Granted, it is possible that the undersized Warriors could prioritize a seven-footer with one of their open roster spots instead. They have also recently worked out some players who are already very familiar with their system.