Warriors could reunite with 2 former players?

The Golden State Warriors may be going for some real “no new friends” energy.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports this week that the Warriors will be holding free-agent workouts with a number of well-known names over the next couple of weeks. Two of those names are former Golden State players Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Charania also mentions Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Harry Giles, and Trey Burke as some of the other free agents the Warriors will be working out.

Bazemore, 34, played with Golden State over two separate stints from 2012-14 and 2020-21 (but was unfortunate in that he was never on the Warriors during any of their four championship seasons of the last decade). Toscano-Anderson, 30, played for the Warriors from 2020-22 and won an NBA title with them in 2022.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic notes that Golden State currently has two open roster spots as well as a pair of two-way spots available. None of the aforementioned players figure to be much more than veteran reserve fodder if signed, even the ones already familiar with the team. But that could still be a role worth filling for the Warriors since this elder statesman appears to be on his way out of Golden State.