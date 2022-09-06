Report: Warriors working out several notable veterans

Despite winning the NBA title less than three months ago, the Golden State Warriors are putting up a “help wanted” sign of sorts.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Warriors are bringing in several well-known veteran NBA free agents for workouts this week. They include Kenneth Faried, Ben McLemore, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Elfrid Payton. The report adds that the Warriors will have either one or two open roster spots heading into training camp (depending on if veteran Andre Iguodala decides to come back).

Faried is probably the most notable name here. He is 32 now and has not played in the league since 2019 but was a walking double-double threat at his pinnacle with the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, McLemore, a shooter and scorer, Payton, a ball-handler and distributor, and Hollis-Jefferson, a wing defender and rebounder, are all former first-round picks.

The Warriors lost several players from last year’s title team (including Otto Porter Jr, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, and Gary Payton II). But they did already add a couple prominent names this summer and could be making their final roster upgrade from the aforementioned list of free agents.