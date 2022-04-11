Wayne Ellington threatens Facundo Campazzo on Twitter over dirty play

Wayne Ellington was on the receiving end of a cheap shot from Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo on Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Lakers veteran is not about to let it slide.

Campazzo was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Ellington during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 146-141 overtime victory. Campazzo, who appeared to be frustrated about something, came charging in from the baseline and leveled Ellington in the back when Ellington was positioning himself for a rebound. You can see the play below:

Nit de suplents. I de cervellets tocats. Com li ha anat a Facundo Campazzo avui que ha tornat a tenir minuts? Doncs… expulsat per agressió! Remugava no sé què d'una falta a Sanli… pic.twitter.com/oAGKiirMcS — Jordi Colomé Batlle (@JordiColomeB) April 11, 2022

Ellington kept his composure during the game. He helped the Lakers come from behind to beat Denver with 18 points off the bench. After the win, he issued a threat to Campazzo on social media.

When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo — Wayne Ellington (@WayneEllington) April 11, 2022

You certainly cannot blame Ellington for being angry. That was a dirty play from Campazzo and the type that can lead to injuries. The NBA probably will not appreciate Ellington threatening violence, but he had every right to be upset.