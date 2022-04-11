 Skip to main content
Monday, April 11, 2022

Wayne Ellington threatens Facundo Campazzo on Twitter over dirty play

April 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Facundo Campazzo levels Wayne Ellington

Wayne Ellington was on the receiving end of a cheap shot from Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo on Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Lakers veteran is not about to let it slide.

Campazzo was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Ellington during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 146-141 overtime victory. Campazzo, who appeared to be frustrated about something, came charging in from the baseline and leveled Ellington in the back when Ellington was positioning himself for a rebound. You can see the play below:

Ellington kept his composure during the game. He helped the Lakers come from behind to beat Denver with 18 points off the bench. After the win, he issued a threat to Campazzo on social media.

You certainly cannot blame Ellington for being angry. That was a dirty play from Campazzo and the type that can lead to injuries. The NBA probably will not appreciate Ellington threatening violence, but he had every right to be upset.

