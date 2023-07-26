 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 25, 2023

West All-Star calls out Draymond Green, Warriors

July 25, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A fellow Western Conference star has a message for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors — “The future is now, old man.”

Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards gave an interview this week to sports app company HEIR. During the interview, Edwards called out Green and the Warriors.

“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs],” said Edwards in response to a question about what he was most looking forward to for next season. “I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I want to get to them.

“Because Draymond talks so much trash,” Edwards said when asked why he wanted to face Golden State so badly. “That’s pretty much the only reason.”

The 21-year-old Edwards, an All-Star in 2023, has played the Warriors ten times in his three career seasons thus far. The Timberwolves have a record of 4-6 in those games, which probably adds another layer to why Edwards wants to get back at Golden State.

As for the abrasive Green, he rubs plenty around the league the wrong way (allegedly even including some of his current teammates). We can now add Edwards to the list of players hoping to dunk Green through a trash can.

Article Tags

Anthony EdwardsDraymond GreenGolden State Warriors
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus