West All-Star calls out Draymond Green, Warriors

A fellow Western Conference star has a message for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors — “The future is now, old man.”

Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards gave an interview this week to sports app company HEIR. During the interview, Edwards called out Green and the Warriors.

“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs],” said Edwards in response to a question about what he was most looking forward to for next season. “I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I want to get to them.

“Because Draymond talks so much trash,” Edwards said when asked why he wanted to face Golden State so badly. “That’s pretty much the only reason.”

The 21-year-old Edwards, an All-Star in 2023, has played the Warriors ten times in his three career seasons thus far. The Timberwolves have a record of 4-6 in those games, which probably adds another layer to why Edwards wants to get back at Golden State.

As for the abrasive Green, he rubs plenty around the league the wrong way (allegedly even including some of his current teammates). We can now add Edwards to the list of players hoping to dunk Green through a trash can.