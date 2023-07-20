Report: Draymond Green has poor relationship with 1 current teammate

Even with Jordan Poole now thousands of miles away, Draymond Green still may not be getting along well with his Golden State Warriors teammates.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area appeared this week on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru.” In the appearance, Monte made some troubling comments about Green’s reported relationship with Jonathan Kuminga (or lack thereof).

“[Green and Kuminga’s non-relationship] is a problem, and it can only be fixed by Draymond,” reported Monte. “[Green’s] new contract implies the Warriors believe he can fix it. But around the league, there are a lot of people saying, ‘I don’t know.'”

We had not previously heard about any problems between Green, 33, and Kuminga, 20. Green even recently sounded encouraged about Kuminga’s outlook for next season, mentioning him by name earlier this month.

But there were reports in the past about Kuminga seemingly having a poor work ethic, something that doesn’t usually go over well with NBA veterans. We know Green isn’t the easiest teammate to get along with either (as he still can’t even let go of his feud with Jordan Poole). The Warriors better hope that the new four-year, $100 million deal they just gave Green is enough of an incentive to get him to figure things out with Kuminga.