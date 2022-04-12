NBA insider shares when Ben Simmons could return

The Brooklyn Nets will look to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night. Ben Simmons will not be available for the game, but he could wind up being a big part of Brooklyn’s chase for a championship.

Shams Charania of The Athletic told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals could be a realistic timeline for Simmons to make his Nets debut.

https://mobile.twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1513920358948212739

“This week, I’m told, is when he’s gonna start ramping up and doing more,” Charania said. “Whether that’s sprinting and running and starting to take contact. Once he gets past the contact stage, as long as there’s no setbacks, he should be ready to go.”

If the Nets do win, they have a first-round series awaiting against a Boston Celtics team that is missing a key player. Between that and the prospect of Simmons returning, Brooklyn should have a good chance to pull the upset.

