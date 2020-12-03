Here’s why Russell Westbrook may be more motivated with Wizards

Russell Westbrook will be playing for his third team in as many years this season when he suits up with the Washington Wizards, and the star point guard may be carrying some added motivation with him to a new city.

Westbrook’s request to be traded away from the Houston Rockets may have had something to do with him no longer wanting to play with James Harden. That has led some to question whether or not he will be a fit with Bradley Beal in Washington. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook has been bothered by the idea that he is not the best teammate and is determined to change that reputation with the Wizards.

“He has been very bothered, I’m told, by the suggestion of the kind of teammate he is and the criticism he’s taken in the last months, year, about being a great teammate,” Wojnarowski said Thursday. “That’s important to him. I think those who have played with him throughout his career consider him among the most loyal guys who would do almost anything for the guys around him and people in the organization.

“I think going to Washington is extra motivation for him to really try to make it work with Bradley Beal, to be a point guard who can share the ball and spotlight Beal and help him to become an All-NBA player and get this Wizards team back in the playoffs.”

Westbrook has teamed with numerous star players throughout his career. In addition to rumblings about him having issues with Kevin Durant, there were also questions about Westbrook and Paul George having a falling out in Oklahoma City. That did not appear to be the case, however.

There have been indications that Harden did not want to play with Westbrook anymore. That could say something about Harden, Westbrook or both. Whatever the case, Westbrook wanting to change the perception that he is selfish and not the greatest teammate should be a good thing for Washington.

You can hear Wojnarowski’s full comments below: