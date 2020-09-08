Will Barton could return for Nuggets during Clippers series?

The Denver Nuggets recently got Gary Harris back, and now their other injured wing may not be too far behind.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported during Monday’s game that Nuggets veteran Will Barton has not ruled out a return during the current postseason series against the LA Clippers. Barton is dealing with a left knee injury and is currently away from the bubble undergoing treatment. Haynes adds that Barton is being tested daily for COVID-19 and would thus face a minimal quarantine period upon his return.

Barton, 29, was averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. He has not played at all in the bubble due to the injury however, seeding games or playoffs.

The Nuggets appear to have new life in the series after losing Game 1 to the Clippers in a blowout. Barton’s return would be another boost for a team that is really finding their groove right now.