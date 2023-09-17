Ex-NBA player takes shot at league after move to Europe

Willie Cauley-Stein did not land on an NBA roster last season. But the former 2015 lottery pick sounds more than satisfied playing overseas.

The Kentucky alum recently signed with Italian team Openjobmetis Varese. Cauley-Stein spoke to the media for the first time since making the move to Italy earlier this week.

Cauley-Stein opened up about Varese living up to his expectations. He also made a rather pointed comparison of what he likes better about European basketball as compared to the American league’s style of play.

“I chose to come to Europe because of the more ‘tactical’ way of playing compared to the 1vs1 basketball that is played today in the NBA, which is conditioned by the players’ desire to produce personal statistics. Here in Europe every game and every ball is important,” said Cauley-Stein, via Sportando.

The European game is indeed known to be predicated more towards ball movement and team basketball as compared to the NBA. But at the same time, the NBA is widely considered to have the best individual talent in the world.

However, Cauley-Stein’s comments come at an interesting time after the United States’ recent flameout at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. A couple of European sides in Germany and Serbia bested both the US and Canada to rule the global tournament.

Cauley-Stein played seven seasons in the NBA. The 7’0″ center split time with the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers.