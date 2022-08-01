Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral

After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral.

A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.

Take a look at the funny video (with a cameo from Russell’s iconic laugh).

Bill Russell used to go to Wilt Chamberlain's house for Thanksgiving "eat my food, sleep in my bed and then go out there and whip my butt and my mother would say 'Now Wilt we shouldn't feed Bill so well next time…'" pic.twitter.com/Atp1A3oF6n — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 31, 2022

As the two elite big men of their era, Russell and Chamberlain will forever be linked in history for their unforgettable rivalry. Russell, by far the greater winner, was victorious in seven out of eight head-to-head matchups against Chamberlain in the playoffs. His ring total of 11 also dwarfed Chamberlain’s two, and he won five MVP awards to Chamberlain’s four. But Chamberlain is remembered as the more physically dominant player and statistical force, winning seven scoring titles to Russell’s zero and 11 rebounding crowns to Russell’s four (on top of holding countless NBA records that still stand to this day).

Russell and Chamberlain maintained a close friendship in the decades after their respective playing careers, all the way up until Chamberlain’s death in 1999 at the age of 63. Russell passed away on Sunday at age 88 and received several tributes from other all-time greats of the game.