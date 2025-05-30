Wings’ DiJonai Carrington complains about her treatment from referee

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington complained on social media Friday about the treatment she received from a referee the night before.

Carrington’s Wings lost 97-92 to the Chicago Sky in their game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday night. After the defeat, Carrington was seen complaining to official Roy Gulbeyan. Gulbeyan had called over some event staff security to stand between him and Carrington.

Carrington complained about the situation via X on Friday. Carrington couldn’t believe that Gulbeyan had called security to serve as a buffer between them.

“security… , when i’m (sic) literally having a civil conversation is insane . mind you , he called the ‘sEcUrItY’ over there,” Carrington wrote on X, indicating her feeling of disbelief.

Carrington had 15 points on 6/13 shooting with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in the game. The guard is in her first season with Dallas and averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She spent her first four seasons playing for the Connecticut Sun.

Dallas will be without No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers for the next few games as she is in concussion protocol.

The Wings are 1-5 this season.