Wizards make major Bradley Beal trade decision

June 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bradley Beal looking up

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards are moving closer than ever to a potential Bradley Beal trade.

The Wizards have received trade inquiries on Beal and are in contact with his agent Mark Bartelstein to discuss possibilities, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Beal and the Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to reset the roster.

Beal and the Wizards have little choice but to work together on trade possibilities, as the guard has a full no-trade clause. These reports certainly suggest he is open to waiving it if the Wizards feel a trade would be beneficial. That decision does not appear to have been made yet, but if Beal and the Wizards are at least discussing it, it looks like a realistic possibility.

The Wizards have hired a new executive in Michael Winger to run the team, and he may be leaning towards a rebuild, which is why a Beal trade would be possible.

Beal has been tremendously loyal to the Wizards, and he signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension with them last summer. However, by his own admission, he has a limited supply of patience with the team after a disappointing 35-47 season showed just how far the Wizards are from legitimate contention.

The veteran guard turns 30 at the end of the month. Injuries limited to 50 games last season, and he averaged 23.2 points per game.

