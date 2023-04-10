Bradley Beal has honest comment about feelings about Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal endured another disappointing season from a team perspective. While that does not mean he’s trying to force himself out of town, he did make clear that he wants to see some things change.

Beal admitted he had low patience with the Wizards coming off a 35-47 season and was not happy with where the team is at, but does not see any point in showing his agitation publicly.

Bradley Beal: "I'm at peace with how the year went, but I'm not at peace where we are as a team." On patience level: "It's low. I have a low patience level, it's not like I'm not angry." "The way y'all [media] talking, y'all trying to kick me out of here." pic.twitter.com/MAZfqbMZJP — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) April 10, 2023

“I’m at peace with how the year went, but I’m not at peace where we are as a team,” Beal said. “I have a low patience level. It’s not like I’m not angry. I’m definitely disappointed, but I’m not going to sit up here and show that. I’m frustrated. I’m angry. But I expressed that to the necessary voices and people who need to hear it.”

Beal falls on the list of star players who have championship aspirations, but are playing on teams that simply are not close to contending. Though he signed a five-year extension prior to the season, he has also made it clear that there is a limit to his patience. The Wizards do not appear to have hit it yet, but this definitely looks like a warning.

Beal is not the only star in this situation. It may be that Beal gives the Wizards one more season to show themselves as being on the right track.