Wizards reportedly not done making trades

No team has had a more active start to the offseason than the Washington Wizards, but there does not appear to be any reason to believe they are done dealing.

The Wizards are still involved in trade talks, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. They have discussed their veteran guards with several teams, and would like to clear some of the logjam in the backcourt.

The Washington Wizards are far from done with rebuilding their roster. They're engaged with several teams on trade talks involving the veterans on their roster, sources tell @spotrac. Washington is motivated to clear out some of their new logjam at point guard. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 23, 2023

The Wizards have added Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones to a backcourt that already included veterans Monte Morris and Delon Wright. Morris is due $9.8 million next season while Wright is owed roughly $8.1 million, so there is not much reason for Washington to keep them in the fold if they are not likely to have big roles.

Washington has finally embarked on a full-scale rebuild this offseason, most notably dealing away Bradley Beal. Any veteran with trade value is probably available, though there are not many left.