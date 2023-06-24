 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 24, 2023

Wizards reportedly not done making trades

June 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Wes Unseld Jr. looking on

Nov 7, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

No team has had a more active start to the offseason than the Washington Wizards, but there does not appear to be any reason to believe they are done dealing.

The Wizards are still involved in trade talks, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. They have discussed their veteran guards with several teams, and would like to clear some of the logjam in the backcourt.

The Wizards have added Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones to a backcourt that already included veterans Monte Morris and Delon Wright. Morris is due $9.8 million next season while Wright is owed roughly $8.1 million, so there is not much reason for Washington to keep them in the fold if they are not likely to have big roles.

Washington has finally embarked on a full-scale rebuild this offseason, most notably dealing away Bradley Beal. Any veteran with trade value is probably available, though there are not many left.

Article Tags

Washington Wizards
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus