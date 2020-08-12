Wizards’ Rui Hachimura comes close to calling Giannis Antetokounmpo dirty

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, and one of his opponents did not seem surprised by the act that got “The Greek Freak” thrown out of the game.

Antetokounmpo was called for a charge while driving into Washington’s Moe Wagner in the second quarter. The two began jawing back and forth, and Giannis then threw a hard headbutt at Wagner and was ejected. After the game, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura said Giannis is “good at those little things” and stopped just short of labeling him a dirty player.

Rui on Giannis vs. Wagner: "I'm not saying he's a dirty player, but he's good at those little things. Giannis was out for the game… he changed the whole game, actually. Moe's a great guy." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 12, 2020

Of course, Antetokounmpo said after the game that he lost his cool because he was tired of “dirty plays” from the Wizards. He also admitted that the headbutt was a “terrible” act and said he regrets it.

The only way to slow Giannis down is to be extremely physical with him, and that often results in tempers boiling over. We saw an example of that recently when he was restrained from going after an opponent, but the headbutt crossed the line.