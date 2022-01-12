Report: Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. Charanias adds that none of the punches connected though and that teammates then separated the two.

The Wizards would go on to win 122-118 despite the absence of star player Bradley Beal, who entered health and safety protocols on Tuesday for the second time in less than a month. The Thunder led 61-58 at halftime.

Caldwell-Pope and Harrell have been teammates for the last two years. They played together on the Los Angeles Lakers last season and were traded to Washington together as part of the Russell Westbrook deal.

Shortly before the incident, Harrell went viral for his funny pregame outfit. Obviously though, the mood quickly went south for the Wizards from there.

