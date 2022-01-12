Montrezl Harrell goes viral for unusual pregame look

While the rest of us are living in 2022, Montrezl Harrell appears to be living in 2052.

The Washington Wizards big man returned Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing over two weeks of action due to health and safety protocols. Harrell went viral before the game by arriving in an unusual light-up mask that covered his entire face and displayed the message, “I’m back” in scrolling text. Check it out.

Quinton Mayo of NBC Sports Washington noted that Harrell’s mask was a Chemion LED face mask.

The elaborate LED display was probably a bit extra given that Harrell only missed a brief period and is just one of over 300 total NBA players to enter health and safety protocols this season. But hey, let Montrezl be Montrezl.

Harrell’s Daft Punk cosplay here is actually not uncommon by the Wizards’ standards. In fact, one of his teammates also went viral earlier this season for a bizarre pregame fit.