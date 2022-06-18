Wizards reportedly exploring trades for top point guards

The Washington Wizards are aiming high as they hunt for a long-term answer at the point guard position.

The Wizards have checked in on the availability of Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, according to veteran Wizards reporter Quinton Mayo. Star guard Bradley Beal would reportedly welcome any of the three if the Wizards would be able to pull off a trade.

While the Wizards are definitely shopping for the best players available, the reality is they may not have a lot of success in trade talks. Murray and Gilgeous-Alexander in particular are both young cornerstone guards with long-term contracts. Murray is signed through the 2023-24 season, while Gilgeous-Alexander’s rookie maximum deal with the Thunder runs through 2026-27.

The most realistic option may be Brogdon, who has been linked with the Wizards before. There are indications that the Pacers may be trying to trade him, and he would make a lot of sense in Washington if the team has the assets to pull off a deal.