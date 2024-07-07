 Skip to main content
Woman accuses Anthony Edwards of being a deadbeat dad

July 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Anthony Edwards looks up

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards faced some drama during the week related to his personal life.

Edwards was accused by a woman, who goes by Ally D on Instagram, of being a deadbeat dad. The woman claimed in several posts to an Instagram story that Edwards wouldn’t claim their child as his own. She also exposed him with a text message screenshot that showed Edwards lying about how many children he had/was expecting.

“only BUMS dont (sic) claim there (sic) children lying about kids etc is sick in the head a WRONG,” the woman wrote in an Instagram story post.

The woman has a son and says Edwards is the father. She says their son is 8 months old. She also says Edwards had a baby girl born in September, their son born in Cctober, and that Edwards fathered another child who was recently born.

Interestingly, a different woman posted some text message screenshots in December that accused Edwards of pressuring her to have an abortion. The timeline of those text messages would line up with the claim of him recently fathering a child.

In a related note, former NBA player Nick Young appeared to say in a recent media appearance that Edwards had three kids this summer.

The 22-year-old Edwards has not responded to the allegations.

