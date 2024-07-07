Woman accuses Anthony Edwards of being a deadbeat dad

Anthony Edwards faced some drama during the week related to his personal life.

Edwards was accused by a woman, who goes by Ally D on Instagram, of being a deadbeat dad. The woman claimed in several posts to an Instagram story that Edwards wouldn’t claim their child as his own. She also exposed him with a text message screenshot that showed Edwards lying about how many children he had/was expecting.

Anthony Edwards apparently has a secret baby mama, who just exposed him 😭 pic.twitter.com/c7FgnVBDdK — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) July 2, 2024

“only BUMS dont (sic) claim there (sic) children lying about kids etc is sick in the head a WRONG,” the woman wrote in an Instagram story post.

The woman has a son and says Edwards is the father. She says their son is 8 months old. She also says Edwards had a baby girl born in September, their son born in Cctober, and that Edwards fathered another child who was recently born.

Interestingly, a different woman posted some text message screenshots in December that accused Edwards of pressuring her to have an abortion. The timeline of those text messages would line up with the claim of him recently fathering a child.

Anthony Edwards girlfriend posted their text messages about their baby on her Instagram pic.twitter.com/NodHBna29G — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) December 18, 2023

In a related note, former NBA player Nick Young appeared to say in a recent media appearance that Edwards had three kids this summer.

Anthony Edwards got 3 kids, says Nick Young on Gil's Arena podcast. Good luck to Antman, and thank you to him and Elon Musk repopulating the west 😅 In all seriousness, this might sound a bit messed up, but maybe it's a blessing. Kids done, he has done his duties as a man, and… pic.twitter.com/dB1A9fFm8u — Michele Ponte (@micheleponte) June 30, 2024

The 22-year-old Edwards has not responded to the allegations.