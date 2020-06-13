Report: Top young NBA players want league-funded insurance policy

NBA players are still coming to grips with the risks of playing in Orlando after three months on the sidelines. One risk cited by some is an increased risk of injury, and it’s clearly at the forefront of the minds of young players in particular.

To that end, several young stars have asked NBPA officials about seeking league-financed insurance policies to protect them against career-ending injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The group consisted of Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum. All five are members of the 2017 draft class who have bright futures — and potentially huge contracts — ahead of them.

According to Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA have had preliminary dialogue about added protections in the event a player suffers a career-ending injury in Orlando. The five players are hoping that their collective voices influence the NBA’s thinking regarding the proposal’s importance to all players who plan to return to action.

While Mitchell doesn’t appear intent on sitting out the restarted season, he made it clear to other players that he has significant concerns about major injuries after a lengthy layoff. The NBA can’t do anything to truly eliminate that concern, but following through with what these players are asking for would definitely be a positive step.