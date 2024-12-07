 Skip to main content
Zach Collins likely to be fined after flipping off ref

December 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Zach Collins looks around

Zach Collins can expect some discipline to come his way in response to his actions on Friday night.

Collins was ejected early in the second quarter of his San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

After being tossed with 9:07 remaining in the second quarter, Collins stared down the official. He then flipped off the referee.

Did Collins really think he could get away with that without any consequences? Not with all the cameras out there.

Collins was upset because he had been called for his third foul in just nine minutes. He probably also felt that Domantas Sabonis had initiated the contact.

Collins had 2 points and 2 rebounds in 9 minutes before his ejection. The former lottery pick is in his fourth season with the Spurs and averaging 6 points per game this season.

