Zach Edey suffers nasty ankle sprain in Summer League game

Zach Edey had a very scary moment during Thursday’s Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Memphis Grizzlies rookie big man Edey sprained his right ankle in the second quarter while attempting to contest a shot. Edey leapt high to try to block a floater by New Orleans’ Jordan Ford and ended up coming down on Ford’s foot.

Here is the video of the ugly ankle turn, which forced Edey to exit the game.

Zach Edey heads to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his ankle. pic.twitter.com/ntQ5KuwKKr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 18, 2024

Edey did manage to walk off the floor under his own power. But for a player who measures in at 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds, that was a lot of force coming down on his ankle there. Edey did not return to the game either (as the Grizzlies went on to win 88-77).

The two-time National College Player of the Year Edey, 22, had a meteoric rise up NBA draft boards and ended up going No. 9 overall to the Grizzlies last month. But he injured his left ankle during Memphis’ Summer League opener against the Utah Jazz on July 8 and had to miss the next five games. Thursday marked Edey’s first game back since then, only for him to suffer an injury to his other ankle.

Edey had already sparked several jokes with his awkward running form. But after now suffering injuries to both of his ankles in Summer League, the Grizzlies will have to monitor Edey closely as he begins his first year.