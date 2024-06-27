Zach Edey gets picked in top 10 of NBA Draft

Zach Edey was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, leaving many people surprised.

Where Edey would get chosen was a big question entering the draft due to the variance in opinions on him. Edey is 7-foot-4 and was the National Player of the Year in college basketball two years in a row. He dominated in the NCAA Tournament and showed that he can carry a team.

But will his skills translate in the NBA or will he become lost in the faster-paced game? The Grizzlies obviously think he will be a helpful complement to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, because they selected Edey in the top 10 — which is earlier than some many people thought he might go.

Grizzlies fans attending a watch party seemed to enjoy the pick:

Grizzlies draft watch party is ready for the Edey era. pic.twitter.com/vPt0EUarXg — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) June 27, 2024

The Grizzlies had a need at center and seem to believe Edey will be a strong replacement for Steven Adams, whom the team traded to the Rockets this offseason.

Between Edey and Jackson, the Grizzlies should have strong rim protection.