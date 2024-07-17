Could Zach LaVine end up with surprising West team?

The trade market has gone cold for Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine. An unexpected Western Conference team may be looking to take advantage.

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly seen as contenders for LaVine’s services. The Clippers are believed to still be in play for LaVine whether it happens “before the season or at the deadline,” according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley.

NBA people still feel like if there's a place Zach LaVine could end up going to – either before the season or at the deadline – don't rule out the Clippers. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) July 16, 2024

The Bulls have recently shown desperation in trying to find a trade partner willing to take LaVine. The 29-year-old still has three years and nearly $140 million left on his current contract.

The lack of interest in LaVine reportedly led to the Bulls drastically dropping their asking price in May. That price has likely fallen even further since then.

The Clippers may be looking to fill the void left by Paul George, who moved East to the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine may not be the same caliber of player as George, but he does have two All-Star nods and has been a consistent 20-point scorer over his last six seasons.

However, LaVine has dealt with injury issues throughout his career. He has breached the 70-game plateau just once since the 2016-17 season.

With Kawhi Leonard already on the team, the Clippers may need to upgrade their training staff if they do end up adding LaVine.