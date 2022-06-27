All-Star guard not planning to leave Bulls in free agency?

Zach LaVine is poised to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there has been some modest speculation that he could entertain leaving the Chicago Bulls. That would apparently come as a surprise to his teammates.

LaVine’s teammates are confident that the guard will remain with the Bulls, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. In fact, LaVine has reassured the rest of the team in recent conversations that the Bulls are his first choice in free agency.

LaVine raised some eyebrows with some comments he made after the season ended. Ultimately, though, he has sounded optimistic about the Bulls’ future after the team made the playoffs last season. The organization also appears eager to bring him back, though that has not shut down some surprising trade rumors that he may be a part of.

The 27-year-old guard finished his fifth season with the Bulls by averaging 24.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.