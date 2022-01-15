Zach LaVine gets encouraging update on knee injury

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine does not appear likely to miss extended time after suffering a knee injury Friday night.

LaVine left Friday’s game against Golden State in the first quarter and was visibly shaken up, enough so that he committed an intentional foul to leave the game. He did not return due to a left knee injury, which was of added concern due to the fact that he tore his ACL in that knee in 2017.

On Saturday, the Bulls had some good news, announcing that an MRI revealed no structural damage to LaVine’s left knee. While he will miss several games, the start guard is not expected to miss “significant time.”

Zach LaVine underwent an MRI this morning which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee. LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined. He is not expected to miss significant time. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 15, 2022

The Bulls got off to a hot start to the season, thanks in part to some ridiculous play by their stars. However, they have lost back-to-back games to Brooklyn and Golden State, both in blowout fashion. They’re already shorthanded and cannot afford any long-term absence from LaVine, so this update will come as a massive relief.