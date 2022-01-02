DeMar DeRozan making NBA history with unreal clutch run

DeMar DeRozan is doing his best Michael Jordan impression right now, but not even Jordan did it quite like this.

The Chicago Bulls star DeRozan was at it again on Saturday, hitting an impossible three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat the Washington Wizards.

It was DeRozan’s second straight game-winner in as many days. On Friday, he hit an even more impressive buzzer-beating 3 to top the Indiana Pacers (video here).

Basketball Reference noted that DeRozan becomes the first player in NBA history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater on back-to-back days. Larry Bird previously did so during back-to-back games in Jan. 1985 but not on back-to-back days.

DeRozan pulling off such a feat on two straight nights (both times on the road) is incredible, especially for a player who has never been known as much of a three-point shooter. The Bulls now have sole possession of first place in the East, and they have a ruthless killer in a No. 11 jersey to thank for that.

Photo: Apr 7, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports