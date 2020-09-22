Bulls star Zach LaVine reacts to Billy Donovan news while playing video game

Zach LaVine is one of the Chicago Bulls’ key players, and a major building block for their future. So it’s fun to see him learn who his new head coach is just like the rest of us.

LaVine was playing “Call of Duty” on a Facebook livestream when news broke that Billy Donovan would be named the Bulls’ new head coach. LaVine offered his reaction in real time, and seemed quite enthused by the hiring.

.@ZachLaVine found out Billy Donovan was the Bulls' next head coach while playing COD @brgaming pic.twitter.com/X8zlZrAweR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2020

LaVine had his share of issues with former coach Jim Boylen. Donovan is widely respected around the game and has been successful at both the college and professional levels. It’s easy to see why that sort of hire would make LaVine optimistic.

The 25-year-old guard is coming off his best NBA season statistically. He averaged a career-high 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game last season. He figures to be a key part of Donovan’s plans going forward, and it sounds like LaVine is already looking forward to working with him.