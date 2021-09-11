Zach LaVine is top target for Celtics?

Zach LaVine just might be going from one of the Eastern Conference’s most storied franchises to another.

Gary Washburn reported this weekend that the Chicago Bulls All-Star guard could be a potential target for the Boston Celtics in free agency. Washburn adds that LaVine could end up becoming the Celtics’ No. 1 target if Wizards star Bradley Beal chooses to stay in Washington.

LaVine, a first-time All-Star last year, will be entering the final season of his contract in 2021-22. He was eligible this summer for an extension with the Bulls, but the team decided to wait and upgrade their core around LaVine instead. Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan were among the free agents who arrived in Chicago during the offseason.

As for Boston, their financial situation looks a little bit murky even after the next season. They already have over $100 million committed to the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown-Al Horford-Marcus Smart quartet for 2022-23. The 26-year-old LaVine is easily a max contract player, having posted a career-high 27.4 points per game last season. But if the Celtics can somehow find a way to accommodate him, rumors are that LaVine could be very available.