Zach LaVine posts perfect viral video after making free agent decision

Zach LaVine could not be more thrilled … to be staying right where he is.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Chicago Bulls guard LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million max deal to return to the Bulls. The deal reportedly comes with a player option in the fifth year.

LaVine himself confirmed the news of his return by posting the perfect viral video to his Instagram page. The video was a funny edit of the famous scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort giddily tells his team that “I’m not f–king leaving!” LaVine’s face was edited onto DiCaprio’s body, and the images of Bulls coach Billy Donovan, executive Arturas Karnisovas, teammates Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso, and even mascot Benny the Bull were edited in as well.

Take a look.

The two-time All-Star LaVine was the best available player on the free agent market. But despite Chicago going out in the first round this season and despite concerns over his fit with DeRozan, LaVine is happy to stay put.

Bulls fans have to be elated that LaVine is sticking around through at least his age-31 season. They also have to be elated that the prediction of this infamous figure ended up being very wrong.