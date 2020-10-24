Zach Randolph’s wife files for divorce after ‘hacked’ tweet

Zach Randolph’s wife has filed for divorce a month after being the alleged subject of an offensive tweet from Randolph’s Twitter account.

According to Mike Walters of The Blast, Faune Drake filed for divorce from Randolph last week in Los Angeles County Courts. The couple had been married for six years, have known each other since childhood, and have five children.

The divorce filing comes over a month after a bizarre incident involving Randolph’s Twitter account.

On Sept. 2, Randolph’s account tweeted “I MARRIED A H-E” (censored by LBS).

That tweet was quickly deleted, followed by a new message where Randolph claimed his account was hacked. That tweet has also been since deleted. Other users discovered at least one other tweet from several months earlier hinting that Randolph was unhappy with the marriage.

It is not clear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement. Randolph has yet to respond to the filing.

Randolph played 17 seasons in the NBA — eight with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 39-year-old made two All-Star teams during his career and tallied career earnings of nearly $200 million. Randolph also made headlines a few years ago for a major marijuana arrest.

H/T Egotastic Sports