Zion Williamson faces troubling allegations in lawsuit from ex-girlfriend

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is facing troubling allegations in a lawsuit that was filed this week by a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend.

A woman filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court on Thursday under the pseudonym Jane Doe accusing Williamson of forcing her to have sex with him on multiple occasions. The plaintiff also accuses Williamson of a pattern of “abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior.”

The lawsuit, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, claims that Williamson and the accuser began dating in 2018, when Williamson was still at Duke. The woman says she and Williamson were in a relationship until June 2023.

The accuser says there were instances during the relationship when Williamson would choke or smother her and cause her to “reasonably fear for her life.” She says Williamson once pointed a loaded gun at her head. Williamson is also accused of making threats against the woman’s life and the lives of her family members.

In one alleged incident in 2020, the plaintiff says she tried to leave Williamson’s house in Beverly Hills following an argument but that he “pinned (her) down on the bed with her hands behind her back” and forced her to have sex with him.

The woman says the same thing happened roughly a month later and that Williamson took her phone and laptop from her for a period of time to prevent her from reporting the alleged incident or seeking medical attention.

Williamson is no stranger to off-court issues

The lawsuit against Williamson comes roughly a month after a woman was arrested following an incident at his home. The woman, who was said to be romantically involved with Williamson, allegedly attacked another woman at Williamson’s home. The woman has since been charged with aggravated battery, home invasion, and stalking (full details here).

In 2023, Williamson was also threatened by another woman after a drama-filled relationship between the two of them.

The Pelicans are said to be furious over the recent off-court drama surrounding Williamson.

Williamson has three more years and roughly $126 million left on his contract with the Pelicans. He averaged just 24.6 points per game across 30 contests this season. He was suspended by the Pelicans earlier this year for violating team policies.