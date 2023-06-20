Moriah Mills’ Twitter account suspended after Zion Williamson sex tape threats

Zion Williamson has 99 problems, and Moriah Mills is the reason for 98 of them.

Mills lost her mind after learning that Williamson’s girlfriend was pregnant. She began to air out all sorts of figurative dirty laundry about Williamson.

Mills began to accuse Williamson of having sexual relations with her recently and said she could be pregnant too.

Either still upset with Williamson or looking to capitalize on her newfound fame, Mills continued to threaten the New Orleans Pelicans star over the ensuing weeks.

Mills threatened to release a sex tape of her and Williamson. She basically said she would ruin Williamson’s life to the point he wouldn’t be able to sleep because of how much dirt she has on him. You can see some of the tweets here but beware of the bad language.

The threatening messages were enough to get Twitter to act.

Mills’ Twitter account has been suspended for violating the company’s rules.

Moriah Mills Twitter account has been suspended: pic.twitter.com/q4Q5KkxDqP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 20, 2023

Her Instagram page has also been removed.

The way Mills has been exposing Williamson has been a nightmare for the young NBA player. If all this drama doesn’t teach him a lesson, nothing will.